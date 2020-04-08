Your Questions Answered On “Working Mom Wednesday’s”

So many of you have reached out to me on social media with questions you want answers for when it comes to COVID-19.

So I decided to let you ask the Dr.

Dr. Allen Mask is back with us today to answer those questions that you sent to me … questions like:

  1. Could I lose my sense of smell or taste with the Coronavirus?
  2. Can it begin with a soar throat?
  3. Can I have it with no symptoms at all?
  4. What do I do if I start to feel sick?
  5. Are mask really needed?
  6. ….. and more….

    WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Dr. Allen Mask, M.D.

Health Team physician – WRAL

Physician (anesthesiologist and internist)

WRAL.com

raleighurgentcarecenter.com

