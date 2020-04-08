Your Questions Answered On “Working Mom Wednesday’s”

So many of you have reached out to me on social media with questions you want answers for when it comes to COVID-19.
So I decided to let you ask the Dr.
Dr. Allen Mask is back with us today to answer those questions that you sent to me … questions like:
- Could I lose my sense of smell or taste with the Coronavirus?
- Can it begin with a soar throat?
- Can I have it with no symptoms at all?
- What do I do if I start to feel sick?
- Are mask really needed?
- ….. and more….
