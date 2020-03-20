CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One Time

Those are just tracks, keep going.

50th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The Real host Tamera Mowry-Housley often shares stories about her husband Adam Housley and their nine-year relationship. We’ve heard our fair share of details but her latest admission left us scratching our heads. Pun intended.

Tamera revealed Adam’s hand once got caught in her hair weft when they first started dating.

“There was the time I remember when we started dating. I had a weft in my hair,” she revealed. “For those who don’t know what that means, that is like tracks. And you know when you’re like making out and you’re really, really into it. I remember at one point, he was so sweet, he just stopped. He didn’t say anything because I don’t think he wanted to hurt my feelings. He just didn’t understand. I said, ‘Oh baby, that’s okay. That’s a weft. Just keep on going.”

The awkward moment brought Tamera and Adam closer because she realized he could adapt to being with a Black woman. In any healthy relationship, the key is to teach one another and learn. Tamera says Adam is never opposed to learning and that she’s learn quite a deal about wine culture from him.

Well look at that.

The Real is currently on a four-week scheduled hiatus. Can you say perfect timing?! Watch the clip, below:

RELATD STORIES:

Tamera Mowry-Housely’s Keys To Balancing Mommyhood and Career

That Moment Tamera Mowry Discovered Her Husband’s Screensaver Was Her Vagina

Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One Time  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 7 hours ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 week ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 week ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 1 week ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 week ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 4 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close