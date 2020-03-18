Meals For Kids Provided During School Closings

Schools are closed all across the nation because of COVID19, so our local communities are providing ways for kids in need to eat while they are out of school. Here is a list by counties and what they are providing.

Chatham County Schools

Will serve free breakfast and lunch meals to those 18 and under at Pittsboro, Siler City and Virginia Cross elementary schools. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2 and lunch for $4.

Clinton City Schools

Will provided morning car rider lines at all schools between the hours of 10:00 am and 1:00 pm for all students age 18 and under.

We will also begin delivery of Grab and Go Meals in designated community locations between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Please look for the yellow Clinton City Schools bus at College Street Academy, Seven Gables Skating Rink, Ellen Street at Royal Lane, Olivet Baptist Church, and 48 Frank Lane (Hwy 403). Instructional materials will be distributed in the Grab and Go meal lines at L.C. Kerr, Butler Avenue and Sunset Avenue. We are working on a plan to distribute KaJeet Internet hotspots and devices to those students who indicated need on the survey we began completing Friday of last week. Teachers will continue reporting for required workdays the remainder of this week to continue planning and preparing materials to support our students during this challenging time.

Cumberland County Schools

Children ages 18 and younger will be eligible for meals. They do not have to be a CCS student. For example, a two-year-old child can receive a meal. Students do not have to be present when parents/guardians pick up the meals.

Lunch will be provided for the current day and a breakfast for the following day (each student receives two meals). Families may go to any location, regardless of where their child attends school.

The following schools will be providing curbside pick-up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., beginning Tuesday, March 17, meals will be served Monday-Friday:

College Lakes Elementary: 4963 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311

W.T. Brown Elementary: 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390

Westarea Elementary: 941 Country Club Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28301

E.E. Smith High: 1800 Seabrook Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Cape Fear High: 4762 Clinton Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312

Walker-Spivey Elementary: 500 Fisher Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Cumberland Road Elementary: 2700 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

Morganton Road Elementary: 102 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28303

Lake Rim Elementary:1455 Hoke Loop Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Lewis Chapel Middle: 2150 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Douglas Byrd Middle: 1616 Ireland Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Montclair Elementary: 555 Glensford Drive; Fayetteville, NC 28314

Sherwood Park Elementary: 2115 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Wayne Collier Elementary: 3522 Sturbridge Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348

Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary: 2970 Legion Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

Alderman Road Elementary: 2860 Alderman Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

Duplin County Schools

All schools, with the exception of Duplin Early College High School and the Renaissance Center will serve as meal pickup locations. All students will have an opportunity to receive both breakfast and lunch at one time between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at no cost to the students. Student meals may be picked up in the car rider line at any school location. Due to public health guidelines and CDC recommendations, we ask that everyone practice social distancing by remaining in their vehicles at all times. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through this process to support and serve our children. We are Duplin Strong!

Durham Public Schools

DPS will begin a daily feeding program for Durham County children on Monday, March 23, similar to our summer meals initiative. They will provide locations for families to pick up meals; details will be available next week.

Franklin County Schools

Begins March 18th, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,

FCS’ Nutrition Services will provide a meal package that includes breakfast, lunch and a treat for students. Those meal packages will be available for pickup beginning on tomorrow and continuing through Friday, March 27th. They will be available Monday through Friday at the following locations and timeframe:

Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, March 18th

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bunn High School

Franklinton Elementary School

Louisburg High School

Youngsville Elementary School

Granville County Schools

Will open drive-thru lunch service sites at the following schools:

Butner Stem Middle School

Mt. Energy Elementary School

CG Credle Elementary School

Families can visit any of these sites between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm and get a FREE bagged lunch and breakfast for the next day.

These FREE meals are available for all children between the ages of 2-18.

We will expand these sites in the coming days and make home delivery available to students with special circumstances. We do not want a single child to go hungry during this period when school is closed.

Halifax County Schools

Food service employees and custodians will also report during the closure as “bagged” breakfast and lunch meals will be prepared and delivered to support our school community. Meals schedule and updates will be posted on HCS’ website for distribution on Tuesday, March 17.

Harnett County Schools

Harnett County Schools Child Nutrition Department will offer meals beginning March 23rd through the end of the closure. Please click on the link below to let us know if your HCS student(s) and sibling(s)will need meals.

Meals for all students and siblings (1-18 years of age) can be picked up at the following locations between the hours of 11:00 am-1:00 pm: Angier Elementary, Boone Trail, Coats Elementary, Johnsonville Elementary, Harnett Primary, and South Harnett.

Henderson County Schools

Beginning Tuesday, grab-and-go pickup meals will be available at no cost to children ages 2-18 at 12 school sites. On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can pick up meals in the vestibule of each school’s main entrance at the following sites: Atkinson Elementary, Clear Creek Elementary, Dana Elementary, Edneyville Elementary, Etowah Elementary, Fletcher Elementary, Glenn C. Marlow Elementary, Hillandale Elementary, Mills River Elementary, Sugarloaf Elementary, Upward Elementary, and Hendersonville Middle.

Bruce Drysdale and Hendersonville elementaries are currently on intersession, and students living in these districts can access the Hendersonville Middle feeding site.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the Meals On the Bus mobile feeding site will operate its traditional summer route, stopping at six neighborhoods on the following schedule:

King Creek: 10:30-10:55 a.m.

Dodd Meadows: 11:05-11:30 a.m.

Shorty Collins: 11:40 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Leisure Lane: 12:15-12:35 p.m.

Sugarloaf Apartments: 12:55-1:20 p.m.

Conner Creek Mobile Home Park: 1:35-2 p.m.

Families who lack transportation for their child to access these meals should contact their child’s school so HCPS staff can deliver meals to their children.

Hoke County Schools

Hoke County Schools will continue to provide breakfast and lunch at no charge. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, both breakfast and lunch will be delivered to children using school buses. Buses will run their normal routes beginning at 9:30 am. Children may pick up breakfast/lunch at the bus stop closest to their home.

Johnston County Schools

JCPS has designated 11 schools as meal service sites. Grab-and-go meals will be available for students at no cost for curbside pickup beginning Wednesday, March 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the list of schools is posted on their twitter page.

Orange County Schools

Orange County Schools will continue to work diligently to ensure that children will continue receiving nutritious meals even when school is not in session. Free lunch meals, prepared by the OCS Child Nutrition Services Department, which meet the federal guidelines including a protein, fruit, vegetable, and milk, will be prepared and made available as follows:

Pick-Up Meals Sites–Meals will be available Monday – Friday, March 16 – 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., via a “grab and go” drive through line, at the following locations:

Fairview Community Garden – Tulip Tree Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Cedar Grove Community Center – 5800 NC Highway 86 N, Hillsborough, 27278

Efland Cheeks Community Center – 117 Richmond Rd, Mebane NC 27302

Cedar Ridge High School – 1125 New Grady Brown School Road, Hillsborough 27278

Partnership Academy School – 1006 Storey Lane, Hillsborough 27278

Central Elementary – 154 Hayes St., Hillsborough, NC 27278

Please note, children do not need to be present in order for families to pick-up meals.

Drop-Off Meals Sites–Drop-off meals (via an OCS vehicle) will be provided at Howe St., Durham, 27705 (in the parking lot near the row of mailboxes). Staff will be onsite to provide meals for pick up at this drop-off site between 11:30-12:00pm. If you can not attend during the scheduled time, please alert your school social worker as food may be made available. Additional drop-off sites will be added as needed. Please continue to check this document for updates.

Meals will be provided to children under the age of 18.

Families should remain in their car; staff will be onsite to provide you with the required number of meals. Please note, children do not need to be present in order for families to pick-up meals.

OCS will do our best to provide breakfast meal options in each bag daily while supplies last.

Orange County Schools is committed to meeting the needs of all of our students. With the continued support and dedicated work of our Board of Education, our staff, and community partners, Orange County Schools will continue to push to be first in meeting the needs of our students.

Please contact your school’s social worker to alert them of your needs as additional sites or drop off sites can be added as needed (see school social worker link highlighted in blue above).

Identified Food Insecure families will continue to receive support from their school based Social Worker. Social Workers have already made contact with these families.

Weaver Street will be providing food to those schools/ families in the district on Tuesday March 17, 2020. School Social Workers have reached out to applicable families.

Chestnut Ridge is donating food as well that will be split between C.W. Stanford Middle School and New Hope Elementary School.

Person County Schools

PCS School Nutrition will provide an opportunity for families to drive up and pick up meals for all children under the age of 18 in their household. Meals will only be provided on days when students would otherwise have been school. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. The child’s name and school must be presented at time of pick up.

This program starts Wednesday, March 18th.

The following sites will provide lunch:

Southern Middle School – pick up will be at the back entrance of the school, in the car rider line

Person High – pick up will be in the bus parking lot to the right of the main entrance

Meals will be served based on the student’s last name as follows:

A-I: 10:30-11:30am

J-R: 11:30-12:30pm

S-Z: 12:30-1:30pm

Parents can pick up meals at the site closest to their home. This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals that will not be consumed on-site

Sampson County Schools

Beginning Wednesday, free meals are being provided daily from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the following schools – Hargrove Elementary, Hobton High, Midway Elementary, Roseboro Salemburg Middle and Union Middle. Snow Hill Church in Ivanhoe will also serve from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM daily. Meals will consist of a lunch and a breakfast for the next day. This is a drive thru service.

A partir del miércoles, se proporcionan comidas gratuitas todos los días de 11:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. en las siguientes escuelas. Hargrove Elementary, Hobton High, Midway Elementary, Roseboro Salemburg Middle y Union Middle. Snow Hill Church en Ivanhoe también servirá desde las 12:00 del mediodía hasta la 1:00 PM todos los días. Las comidas consistirán en un almuerzo y un desayuno para el día siguiente. Este es un servicio de conducción a través

Wake County

Currently, the following sites with food provided by WCPSS for pick up by families with children aged 18 and under – Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., starting March 17:

Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh

Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh

Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner

Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell

Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon

Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Dr., Raleigh

Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary

Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina

PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh

Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Dr., Raleigh

Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh

The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Dr., Raleigh

New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh

Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh

Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh

Confirmed Community Sites with Food Provided by Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church for pickup for families with children ages 18 and under:

First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, Mon.-Fri., 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Dr., Cary, Tues. and Thurs., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p .m.

Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex, Mon. and Wed., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Dr., Cary, Mon.- Thurs., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Crosstimber Apartments, 900 Goldenshoe Cir., Morrisville, Mon.-Fri., noon to 1 p.m.

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Mobile Market Locations and Times:

Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Road, Raleigh, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20)., 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, Third Saturdays (beginning 3/21/20) 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave., Knightdale, Drive-thru, Thursdays (beginning 3/19/20), 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin St., Raleigh, Second Saturdays (beginning 4/11/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Praise Temple Mobile Market, 1329, U.S. Hwy 70, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave., Wake Forest, Third Tuesdays (beginning 3/17/20), 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

ALSO….

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

THE WHEELS ON THE BUS ARE GOING AROUND AND AROUND…

And They will be delivering Free Meals in Your Community

Offered from CHCCS Child Nutrition Monday through Friday

Who: children 0-18 (can be picked up by an adult)

What: Pre-packaged grab and go lunch with a *bonus* snack

When: Monday through Friday March 16th through April 3rd

Where: at 20+ community sites in your area (see below)

How: visit a site and look for the big yellow bus at the designated time!

Northside Elementary

Hot Entrée here only! Pizza, chicken nuggets and more. All the things kids love. Drive through and get lunch and a snack for your crew

Open 12-12:30 Monday through Friday starting Monday, March 16th

Pick up lunch and a snack for your crew at the sites below!

The below sites are open 11:30-12:00 Monday through Friday

Craig-Gomains The Crest Dobbins Hill Eastwood Estes Park Greenfield · Kingswood · Pine Grove Mobile Homes · Ridgefield/S Estes (in the back at bball court/playground) · Royal Park · Trinity Court

Pick up lunch and a snack for your crew at the sites below!

The below sites are open 12:15-12:45 Monday through Friday

Airport Gardens Berkshire 54 Carolina Apartments Chase Park Collins Crossing · Elliot Woods · Pinegate · Pritchard Park · Ridgewood Mobile Homes · Rogers Rd community (near RENA building)

Call CHCCS Child Nutrition at (919) 967-8211 x28270 with questions

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: