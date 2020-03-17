DETROIT, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Legendary Grammy Award-winning gospel group, The Clark Sisters’ newest album, The Return, is now available on all digital platforms! This album, a release by Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, is the seventeenth complete album of the legendary group with producer credits to include Rodney Jerkins, Warryn Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, Mano Haines, and more! The album encompasses a retro sound with an edgy 2020 finish that carries this legendary family in to yet another decade of chart topping music that will last for years to come! Fans will get to enjoy the perfect combination of smooth and silky tones, mixed with notes higher than the heavens, jazzy bass lines, and the most creative ad libs truly signature to The Clark Sister sound. Currently, the leading single, “Victory” (produced by Karew Records president, J. Drew Sheard II), is currently in gospel radio’s top 10 list . Also included on the album is a special feature from hip-hop icon, Snoop Dogg on the song, “His Love”.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

Been So Good Give It to Him God Loves You His Love feat. Snoop Dogg He Can Victory More You Shall Receive Nobody Like Him Masterpiece Broken to Minister Power Good Favor

For more information: http://karewentertainment.com/

The Clark Sisters’ Highly Anticipated New Album, “The Return” Available Now on All Digital Platforms was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: