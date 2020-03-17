CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Clark Sisters’ Highly Anticipated New Album, “The Return” Available Now on All Digital Platforms

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Backstage & Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

DETROIT, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Legendary Grammy Award-winning gospel group, The Clark Sisters’ newest album, The Return, is now available on all digital platforms! This album, a release by Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, is the seventeenth complete album of the legendary group with producer credits to include Rodney Jerkins, Warryn Campbell, Jermaine Dupri, Mano Haines, and more! The album encompasses a retro sound with an edgy 2020 finish that carries this legendary family in to yet another decade of chart topping music that will last for years to come! Fans will get to enjoy the perfect combination of smooth and silky tones, mixed with notes higher than the heavens, jazzy bass lines, and the most creative ad libs truly signature to The Clark Sister sound. Currently, the leading single, “Victory” (produced by Karew Records president, J. Drew Sheard II), is currently in gospel radio’s top 10 list . Also included on the album is a special feature from hip-hop icon, Snoop Dogg on the song, “His Love”.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

  1. Been So Good
  2. Give It to Him
  3. God Loves You
  4. His Love feat. Snoop Dogg
  5. He Can
  6. Victory
  7. More
  8. You Shall Receive
  9. Nobody Like Him
  10. Masterpiece
  11. Broken to Minister
  12. Power
  13. Good Favor

For more information: http://karewentertainment.com/

The Clark Sisters’ Highly Anticipated New Album, “The Return” Available Now on All Digital Platforms  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 week ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close