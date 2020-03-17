This Designer Brand is Making Their Own Hand Sanitizer To Prevent Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton has decided to take matters into their own hands to protect their people.

Across the world, there is a shortage of many cleaning products like bleach, disinfectants, and other anti-viral products. BBC reports that 120 people have died due to coronavirus in France.

“LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands… to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday,” LVMH stated via a statement.

LVMH says they will distribute the gels free of charge to health officials.

The company shared that “LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

Talk about making a difference, maybe other brands will fall in line.

India Monee' Posted 4 hours ago

