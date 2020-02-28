List Of Weekend Community Calendar Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.
FRIDAY
Hiring Expo
Description Of Your Event Hiring Expo for experienced and non-experience individuals that’s looking for a career in the Final Expense area of insurance, no degree needed. Mentoring and coaching will be available for these individuals into an awesome career in this field.All surrounding North Carolina cities and Virginia are welcome to this event.
Event Date 2020-02-27
Event Time 7:00 pm – 9:00pm
Event Phone Number 9199150706
Venue Name Laurel Hills Park
Street Address 3808 Edwards Mill Rd
Address # 2
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27612
SATURDAY
Men on a Mission
Description Of Your Event Prayer and Fellowship Breakfast
Event Date 2020-02-29
Event Time 9a-12p
Event Phone Number 9197063352
Venue Name Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC
Street Address 2504 Garner Rd
Address # 2
City Raleigh
State NC
Church Giveaway
Description Of Your Event Church of Our Living God is combining fellowship and service through this free event hosted by United 2 Make a Difference. Join us for our Church Giveaway!
Event Date 2020-02-29
Event Time 9:00am-2:00pm
Event Phone Number 9194000522
Venue Name Church Giveaway
Street Address 109 W. Main Street
Address # 2
City Selma
State NC
Zip Code 27576