List Of Weekend Community Calendar Events

 

Community Calendar / Lamplighter Awards 2019

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community.  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

FRIDAY

 

Hiring Expo

Description Of Your Event Hiring Expo for experienced and non-experience individuals that’s looking for a career in the Final Expense area of insurance, no degree needed. Mentoring and coaching will be available for these individuals into an awesome career in this field.All surrounding North Carolina cities and Virginia are welcome to this event.

Event Date 2020-02-27

Event Time 7:00 pm – 9:00pm

Event Phone Number 9199150706

Venue Name Laurel Hills Park

Street Address 3808 Edwards Mill Rd

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27612

 

SATURDAY

 

Men on a Mission

Description Of Your Event Prayer and Fellowship Breakfast

Event Date 2020-02-29

Event Time 9a-12p

Event Phone Number 9197063352

Venue Name Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC

Street Address 2504 Garner Rd

City Raleigh

State NC

 

 

Church Giveaway

Description Of Your Event Church of Our Living God is combining fellowship and service through this free event hosted by United 2 Make a Difference. Join us for our Church Giveaway!

Event Date 2020-02-29

Event Time 9:00am-2:00pm

Event Phone Number 9194000522

Venue Name Church Giveaway

Street Address 109 W. Main Street

City Selma

State NC

Zip Code 27576

 

 

 

 

 

community calendar , free local events

