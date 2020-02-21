CLOSE
Black Ice & Icy Roads Major Concern For Morning Commute

Winter Storm Affects Large Swath Of Southern States

Thursday night’s snowfall created slick roads, downed trees and caused power outages to much of North Carolina.

The triangle area received about 2 – 21/2 inches of snow but the freezing temperatures made for a treacherous commute this morning.

Most of the problems caused by the snow were traffic-related, with US 70 in Durham being a sheet of black ice for early commuters.

In Raleigh, a driver lost control and crashed into an officer with North Carolina State Capitol Police on Friday morning.

Read more about the winter storm results including power outages at ABC11.com

