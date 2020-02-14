CLOSE
Some McDougald Residents May Not Return Home Today

Today was the big day for many McDougald Terrace residents to move back into their homes after months of living in apartments; but some don’t feel safe.

Hundreds of families were evacuated after carbon monoxide was detected in their apartments.

However, after months of living in single room hotel rooms, some families are finding out their homes are not ready and they feel they not safe yet, either.

The evacuated families are living at hotels paid for by the Durham Housing Authority.

Read more about why residents don’t feel safe to move back into their homes at source:  WRAL.COM

