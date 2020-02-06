Looking for a new career, job or internship? Join us this Saturday (2/8/20) for The Battle In The Bull Career Expo on the campus on NCCU. The event will be held at the McDougald McClendon Arena from 11am – 1pm.

Come dressed in professional attire with a copy of your resume to present to recruiters and a possible interview on the spot.

Listen to the interview for more information or call 202-617-1420 or visit http://www.rnssportsnc.org

Also join The Light’s Steve Jake at NCCU for a live broadcast from 11am – 1pm.

