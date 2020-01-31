List Of Local Events For The Weekend

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.
To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
SATURDAY FEB. 1ST
Rolesville High School Black History Event
Description Of Your Event Information sessions will highlight the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) experience, college preparation, sports & eligibility, financial aid, Greek life, & more! We will also host our first HBCU College Fair with various HBCUs across North Carolina & the country, providing insight about admissions requirements and offerings! Last but not least, our closeout black history program will celebrate the culture, esteem, & excellence of the 80s & 90s eras! Let’s celebrate black history! Register for your free event tickets today!
Event Date 2000-02-01
Event Time Rolesville High School Black History Event
Event Phone Number 9195546303
Venue Name Rolesville High School
Street Address 1099 East Young Street
Address # 2
City Rolesville
State NC
Zip Code 27571
First Annual Community Outreach and Health Education
Description Of Your Event To increase cancer survivors knowledge of lifestyle behaviors and to improve their quality of life. We have a panel of other programs and agencies to share about the services they offer to cancer patients. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.
Event Date 2020-02-01
Event Time 9am
Event Phone Number 9197982499
Venue Name Pullen Park Community Center
Street Address 408 Ashe Ave
Address # 2
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27606
SUNDAY FEB. 2ND
Community Outreach and Health Education
Description Of Your Event First annual Community Outreach and Education workshop. “Improving Lifestyle Behaviors for a Healthier Life”. It is designed for cancer patients, cancer survivors, care givers and supporters in the Wake County area. We will have a panel of other agencies from the Wake County to share about the services they offer.
Event Date 2020-02-01
Event Time 9am-2pm
Event Phone Number 9197982499
Venue Name Pullen Park Community Center
Street Address 408 Ashe Ave
Address # 2 408 Ashe Ave Raleigh, NC
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27604
Black History Month Celebration
Description Of Your Event Please join Piney Grove FWB Church in celebrating Black History Month starting February 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Honoree: Judge Steven C. Stokes, District Court Judge, 12th Judicial District, Cumberland County, Fayetteville NC. , will be held on February 2, 2020
Event Date 2020-02-02
Event Time 10:00AM
Event Phone Number 9107175731
Venue Name Piney Grove F.W.B. Church
Street Address 244 Slocomb Road
Address # 2
City Fayetteville
State NC
Zip Code 28311
MONDAY FEB. 3RD
A Conversation with the Candidates
Description Of Your Event The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about state and local candidates running for office in March 2020 primary elections and to hear their position on issues that are important to them and the state of North Carolina. Local and state candidates that are running for Senate, House of Representatives, Board of Education, and County Commissioners have been invited to attend. Members of the audience will be able to submit questions that will be screened and asked by the moderator to the candidates.
Event Date 2020-02-03
Event Time 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Event Phone Number 9197241305
Venue Name The Carolina Theatre of Durham
Street Address 309 West Morgan St.
Address # 2
City Durham
State NC
Zip Code 27701