List Of Local Events For The Weekend

SATURDAY FEB. 1ST

Rolesville High School Black History Event

Description Of Your Event Information sessions will highlight the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) experience, college preparation, sports & eligibility, financial aid, Greek life, & more! We will also host our first HBCU College Fair with various HBCUs across North Carolina & the country, providing insight about admissions requirements and offerings! Last but not least, our closeout black history program will celebrate the culture, esteem, & excellence of the 80s & 90s eras! Let’s celebrate black history! Register for your free event tickets today!

Event Date 2000-02-01

Event Time Rolesville High School Black History Event

Event Phone Number 9195546303

Venue Name Rolesville High School

Street Address 1099 East Young Street

Address # 2

City Rolesville

State NC

Zip Code 27571

First Annual Community Outreach and Health Education

Description Of Your Event To increase cancer survivors knowledge of lifestyle behaviors and to improve their quality of life. We have a panel of other programs and agencies to share about the services they offer to cancer patients. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.

Event Date 2020-02-01

Event Time 9am

Event Phone Number 9197982499

Venue Name Pullen Park Community Center

Street Address 408 Ashe Ave

Address # 2

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27606

SUNDAY FEB. 2ND

Community Outreach and Health Education

Description Of Your Event First annual Community Outreach and Education workshop. “Improving Lifestyle Behaviors for a Healthier Life”. It is designed for cancer patients, cancer survivors, care givers and supporters in the Wake County area. We will have a panel of other agencies from the Wake County to share about the services they offer.

Event Date 2020-02-01

Event Time 9am-2pm

Event Phone Number 9197982499

Venue Name Pullen Park Community Center

Street Address 408 Ashe Ave

Address # 2

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27604

Black History Month Celebration

Description Of Your Event Please join Piney Grove FWB Church in celebrating Black History Month starting February 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Honoree: Judge Steven C. Stokes, District Court Judge, 12th Judicial District, Cumberland County, Fayetteville NC. , will be held on February 2, 2020

Event Date 2020-02-02

Event Time 10:00AM

Event Phone Number 9107175731

Venue Name Piney Grove F.W.B. Church

Street Address 244 Slocomb Road

Address # 2

City Fayetteville

State NC

Zip Code 28311

MONDAY FEB. 3RD

A Conversation with the Candidates

Description Of Your Event The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about state and local candidates running for office in March 2020 primary elections and to hear their position on issues that are important to them and the state of North Carolina. Local and state candidates that are running for Senate, House of Representatives, Board of Education, and County Commissioners have been invited to attend. Members of the audience will be able to submit questions that will be screened and asked by the moderator to the candidates.

Event Date 2020-02-03

Event Time 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Event Phone Number 9197241305

Venue Name The Carolina Theatre of Durham

Street Address 309 West Morgan St.

Address # 2

City Durham

State NC

Zip Code 27701

