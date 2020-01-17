CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Chante Moore Dishes On Her James Ingram Tribute At Urban One Honors! [EXCLUSIVE]

James Ingram holds a special place in Chante Moore’s heart so it was only fitting that she performed a part of his tribute at this year’s Urban One Honors airing January 20 at 8/7c on TV One. 

Without giving too much away in our interview today, Moore revealed that you can catch her singing a duet with Eric Benet, alongside Al B Sure!, Ne-Yo and more. 

“It really was an honor…it was so heartfelt; it wasn’t like other award shows,” she told Erica Campbell and GRIFF. 

In the interview up top, Moore also shared how she’s inspired by Urban One Honors and how her fans encourage her to keep singing from the heart, part of which is written all over her new song, “Hold It Down.” 

Chante Moore Dishes On Her James Ingram Tribute At Urban One Honors! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

