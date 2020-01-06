CLOSE
Gwen Ifill, one of America’s most esteemed journalists, Is honored on the 2020 Black Heritage Forever stamp being issued by the U.S. Postal Service, Jan. 30

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty

The 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series is set to honor Gwen Ifill, one of the nation’s most esteemed journalists. The stamp art features a photo of Ifill taken in 2008 by photographer Robert Severi. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp.   The Gwen Ifill stamp will be issued in panes of 20.

The stamp dedication ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2010 at 11am at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1518 M Street NW., Washington, D.C.  The ceremony is Free and open to the public.

