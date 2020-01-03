CLOSE
Lecrae To Perform At NBA Game On Martin Luther King Day

Build Presents Lecrae Promoting His New Album 'All Things Work Together'

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Lecrae is taking his talents to the court! 

On January 20, Lecrae will perform the halftime and postgame show at the Atlanta Hawks’ annual MLK Day game. This Martin Luther King Day, the Hawks play the Toronto Raptors. 

“I’m excited to take the court with Atlanta’s finest. I want the city to come celebrate MLK Day with me and the Hawks,” Lecrae says. “I’m honored to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on a historic day.”

The new year just arrived and he’s  already on a roll!

In addition to his upcoming performance, the rapper is gearing up to release his ninth studio album, Restoration, due in March 2020. 

[caption id="attachment_88622" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty[/caption] When hiphop first came in the music scene it was labeled as negative and not accepted in the church, but times have changed because of many talented artists like Lecrae who is reaching the young hiphop lovers and connecting them to Christ through his amazing lyrics and catchy songs. He talks about the life of a Christian, but delivers it in a way to reach the masses in a modern way. Check out 7 of our favorite songs by Lacrae to praise God to below in no particular order.  

