7 Bible Verses For Thanksgiving

Family at thanksgiving dinner table

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Many of us are prepping our bellies and tables for the great food we are going to indulge in on Thanksgiving. This is the time of year to spend time with family, eat great food, and give thanks. Here are 7 Bible verses for Thanksgiving.

  • 1 Chronicles 16:34: “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”
  • Colossians 3:15: “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.”
  • Colossians 4:2: “Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.”
  • 1 Corinthians 1:4: “I always thank my God for you because of his grace given you in Christ Jesus.”
  • 2 Corinthians 9:11: “You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God.”
  • 1 Timothy 4:4-5: “For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, because it is consecrated by the word of God and prayer.”
  • 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

7 Bible Verses For Thanksgiving  was originally published on praiseindy.com

