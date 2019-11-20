“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Internships For HBCU Students

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 11.20.19
In this October 27, 1997 file photograph, a student walks pa

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC offers an internship program specifically for students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Listen as Melissa talks with David Laboy the Director of  Inclusion & Diversity under the HR division of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, about their Internship Program, the qualifications and how to apply.

Here are some links to get more information on the Internships for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Our Culture

Summer Internships

David G. Laboy

Director

Inclusion & Diversity

David G. Laboy is an accomplished leader with a diverse experience in Human Resources, Diversity & Inclusion, Sales, Marketing & Communications and Operations. David has more than 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He is energized by cultivating inclusive cultures of engagement, recognition, alignment to mission and accountability to drive business results.

As Director of Inclusion & Diversity at Blue Cross NC he is responsible for the development of a vision and roadmap that fosters change, creates dialogue, and builds excitement about the company’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

David holds a Master’s Degree in Health Administration from Pfeiffer University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Puerto Rico, and is currently completing a Master’s Studies in Law Degree, with a focus in HR, at Wake Forrest University.

 

