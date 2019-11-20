Misty Copeland Hits A Plié In Four Inch Heels

Misty Copeland is dancing her way straight to the bank. The beauty is not only one of the most recognized women in ballet, but now she’s coming for the fashion industry as well. The Principal Ballerina already has a line and endorsement with Under Armour, but now she’s lending her famous face to Stuart Weitzman. Stuart Weitzman has been employing the “it models” including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner for several seasons, so it’s great to see he’s added this diverse face and talent to his roster.

In the campaign, the 37-year-old Principal Ballerina dances in Weitzman’s strappy gold Merinda shoes ($395.00, neimanmarcus.com) paired with a black leotard and black tutu. The beautiful dance she does was commissioned for the campaign and Copeland choreographed it herself. This is Weitzman’s first holiday campaign, so the brand came strong, and what better way than to get some moves from Copeland! The American Ballet Theater dancer twirls in almost four inch heels proving that fashion can be functional, though I wouldn’t suggest you try this at home.

The holiday collection includes something for everyone. If you don’t want to dance around in 3.75 inch heels like Copeland, you can opt for the Anicia flats ($395.00, stuartweitzman.com) and if you aren’t in the market for shoes, the collection has accessories for all, featuring a quilted clutch in pink, silver, and black ($395.00, stuartweitzman.com). There is also the newcomer, the 5050 Bucket which is a bucket bag priced under $500.00 and is already sold out on the site.

This campaign is close to Copeland as The Nutcracker is pretty much synonymous with the holidays for the dancer. In a video for Stuart Weitzman promoting the collection she states, “Inside of my world during the holidays is The Nutcracker. Every classical dancer can say that that’s just been part of our holiday season, our world, since we were young people.” She added, “I think if I weren’t doing The Nutcracker, things would feel really strange around the holidays.”

In the video, she’s wearing the Suede Tan 50/50 boots, which inspired the new 5050 Bucket bag. She shared, “I love clothes and I love shoes. As much as I want to say, ‘I have everything anyone could ever ask for,’ I definitely want these,” as she laughs and touches the boots.

Beauties, will you be buying the holiday collection? Do you like seeing a powerful woman like Misty Copeland serving as the face of the campaign?

Watch the video below to see Misty Copeland dancing in her Stuart Weitzman shoes.

