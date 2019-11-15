CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Several Injured In California School Shooting

Computer On Table At Classroom

Source: Juthamat Yamuangmorn / EyeEm / Getty

Update: One person is dead and at least three others are injured, two of which are in critical condition according to NBCNews.com. The suspect is in custody.

At least seven people were injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Los Angeles County Sheriffs announced the shooting on their official twitter account along with the description of the suspect.

No word on if the suspect was captured or the specific nature of the victim’s injuries.

All schools in their area are on lockdown.

WOLDCNews.Com will update this story as more details come along.

SOURCE | KUSI

Several Injured In California School Shooting  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 11 hours ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 12 hours ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 3 days ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 week ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 week ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 2 weeks ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 2 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 3 weeks ago
10.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close