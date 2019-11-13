CLOSE
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

John Witherspoon

Source: Tex V. / Radio One Digital

The world lost an every day funnyman last month when John Witherspoon unexpectedly passed away. Now his death certificate has been revealed and the legendary comic passed away from a heart attack.

Witherspoon was dealing with several heart-related ailments, including coronary artery disease. He also suffered from hypertension.

The comedian died on October 29 at her Sherman Oaks home.

John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

