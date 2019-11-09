Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins
This Week: Symptoms and Treatment for Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.
Last Week: Do I Need Surgery? Post Operative Recovery: What You Need to Know
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
the Latest Entertainment News:
Latest…
- Ask The Medical Expert: Symptoms and Treatment for Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Tia Lavon With Luther Barnes, Todd Galberth, Michael George, James Fortune, Pastor Shirley Caesar, & More
- Ericaism: Heart Check [Video]
- Local 11Yr Old Featured In “Marvel’s Hero Project”
- College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
- Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By Saying She Knows Alicia Keys
- Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At First Colonoscopy Experience [WATCH]
- First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years Discovered
- Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump Jr. On ‘The View’
- Two Nuns Return From African Missionary Trip Pregnant
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: