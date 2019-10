In episode 2 of Inside The Praise Lounge, Praise 104.1’s Ronnette Harrison sits down with singer-songwriter, PJay Edmund for a chat about his musical journey and inspiration. He also blesses us with a performance.

Inside the Praise Lounge with Ronnette Harrison: PJay Edmund was originally published on praisedc.com

Ronnette Harrison Posted 7 hours ago

