CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

5 People Shot In Durham Drive-By

shooting

Source: ione / iOne

Police are looking for what witnesses describe as a dark-colored sedan that went on a shooting rampage last night in the streets of Durham.

Five people were shot and one person was killed in a pair of drive-by shootings six minutes apart in Durham on Monday night.

Three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street around 10:29.

One man died at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released yet. Another man was shot in the left shoulder and a woman had a bullet graze her hip. They were both treated at the hospital. The woman was released.

Earlier around 10:23, Two men were walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them. One man was shot in the hand and one was shot in the leg. Both went to the hospital in a private car. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Source:  ABC11.com

Drive-by shooting , Durham NC shootings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 hour ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close