Canton Spirituals Talk Living Legends Concert

Harvey Watkins Jr. of the Canton Spirituals tells how his dad and uncle began the group back in 1946 and what has kept them going since then.

M4 Events invites you to an intimate gathering with Christian Music Hall of Fame inductee Lashun Pace of the Award Winning Anointed Pace Sisters and two time Grammy nominated and nine time Stellar Award Winning Harvey Watkins & The Canton Spirituals.

The Living Legends Concert will take place on Saturday Oct. 26th – 7:30pm at FYOOZ Entertainment Center – 117 International Dr. in Mooresville, NC.

A portion of the proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital

