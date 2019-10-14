CLOSE
Local Family Wins On America’s Funniest Home Videos

Congratulations to the Bullock family from Oxford, NC on winning the first place prize of $10,000 for their video on America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The Bullock family told host Alfonso Ribeiro that their family are always playing pranks on each other including the Bullocks twins.  So when dad decided he was going to get rid of the big teddy bear his son asked to play a prank on his twin sister with the bear.

The son climbed into the stuffed bear and as it lay on the couch and his sister sat on the couch he began to move.  The stuffed bear came to life and his twin sister lost it.

Watch the video at ABC11.com

