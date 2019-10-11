CLOSE
Community
HomeCommunity

List Of Free Weekend Events

Students learning alphabet with digital tablets

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

 

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community.  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

SATURDAY OCT. 12TH

An Invitation for Trans4mation                                                 10/12/19

Vendor Fair  10:00am – 2:00pm

Woodlawn Middle School

3970 Mebane Rogers Road  Mebane, NC  27302

We are An Invitation for Trans4mation, a grassroots, minority- and women-operated nonprofit founded in 2012 as a family resource center. We work to help people develop their best self emotionally, socially and occupationally. It is our desire to help the community in a variety of ways and the vendor fair is just another way for us to give back. This fair will promote community engagement with small business owners and will allow the public to patronize those in their local and surrounding communities.

For more information:  919-884-6080.

 

Young Entrepreneurs Expo 2019                                                    10/12/19

2:00-5:00pm

Hayti Heritage Center

804 Old Fayetteville St. Durham, NC  27701

Celebrate entrepreneurship! Enjoy Live entertainment, young bosses and Kidpreneurs vending, networking and alot of fun for all ages.

For more information:  https://YEExpo2019.eventbrite.com

919-638-7252

community calendar , free weekend events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 6 days ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 1 week ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 1 week ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 2 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close