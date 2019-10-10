CLOSE
Amber Alert: 3Yr Old Abducted

Amber Alert Issued for a Detroit Child

Source: Public Alerts / missingkids.org

Police report that 3yr old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was abducted from a playground at 2411 Phillips Avenue of Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m.

Greensboro police described Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment as having brown eyes, black hair and weighs 40 pounds and is around 2-feet tall. Lindiment was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-color beads.

Ahlora’s abductor is described as:  a black woman in her 20’s, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on Ahlora Lindiment is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department (336) 373-2287.

Read more at ABC11.com (source)

