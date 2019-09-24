CLOSE
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Speaks In Raleigh

Monday night U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired a packed auditorium at Duke Energy Center’s Meymandi Hall in Raleigh.

RBG spoke about her life, new frontiers for women and where she wants the court to go.

The woman who literally changed the course of history for women in America included a personal joke that she has shared on many occasions, saying,  “What is the difference between a bookkeeper in New York’s Garment District, which my mother was, and a Supreme Court justice? And my answer is, one generation.”

Many of those in attendance were students and faculty from Meredith College, which sponsored her appearance.

Sources:  ABC11.com & WRAL.com

