Listen Live
News

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to provide some much needed relief to airline customers with a new set of regulations announced on Wednesday (Apr. 24).

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that airlines will now have to issue automatic cash refunds in the event of the following:

  • Canceled flights
  • Significantly delayed flights
  • Baggage return delays
  • Not receiving inflight amenities that you pay for (including Wi-Fi)

“Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them — without headaches or haggling,” Buttigieg said (via the NY Post).

In addition, the new regulations will also scrap “surprise junk fees.” Airlines will now have to disclose up-front charges for checked/carry-on bags, reservation changes, and mandatory carrier-imposed and government charges.

This transparency rule also includes a provision to get rid of “discount bait-and-switch tactics,” misleading customers with discounts that may appear to apply to the whole price of the flight, only to apply to a smaller part of the price.

The disclosure requirement, according to Buttigieg, is estimated to save consumers upwards of half a billion dollars a year in surprise fees.

“Airlines should compete with one another to secure passengers’ business — not to see who can charge the most in surprise fees,” he added, per CNBC.

READ MORE HERE

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers  was originally published on foxync.com

RELATED TAGS

air travel Airlines Department of Transportation

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Obituaries

Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former “American Idol” Contestant, Passes Away At 47

News

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Entertainment

Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals
Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Women's Empowerment Expo 2024
Local

Meet April 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

News

Gospel Music Haus and Museum: A New Gospel Museum Is Headed To Houston

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close