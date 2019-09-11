Shaquille O’Neal Expands Big Chicken Brand To California With Second Location

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Big Chicken, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-casual chicken restaurant, announced today its second location at 252 South Brand in Glendale, CA, across from The Americana at Brand, Caruso’s world-class retail, dining, and entertainment destination. The menu will feature Big Chicken’s exclusive NAKED TRUTH® Premium Chicken, which is preservative free and humanely raised (cage free) with no hormones or antibiotics. Crispy and grilled options feature Shaq-sized flavor in signature sandwiches and salads. Big Chicken has attained a cult-like status since opening its doors less than a year ago and has recently been featured on “The Today Show,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Extra!” and “NBA on TNT” to name a few.

“Big Chicken has been a dream of mine,” said O’Neal. “Seeing the guests’ response to our food has been so rewarding. I can’t wait to bring Big Chicken to Southern California and let more people experience the best chicken sandwich in the world.”

The 2,500 square-foot California restaurant is expected to open in late 2019. The first Big Chicken, located in Las Vegas, opened in October 2018 and was chronicled through Big Chicken Shaq, an eight-episode Facebook Watch series that followed O’Neal and his restaurant team. Throughout the series, fans had the opportunity to vote on menu items, final ingredients for certain dishes and even the restaurant’s logo.

