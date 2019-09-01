Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game Leads To 17-Year-Old Shooting 9 Innocent People

Mobile Police arrested 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell in connection to a shooting that happened Friday Night at Ladd Peebles Stadium. According to police the number of shooting victims is nine. A spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department said that Parnell has been charged with nine counts of attempted murder. Early Saturday morning the teenager turned himself in to police, he is a student at LeFlore High School. The shots were fired at the end of the LeFlore vs. Williamson High School football game. The ages of the victims ranged from 15 to 47, five people were critically hurt. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

