Donnie McClurkin Announces Live In London and 20th Anniversary Concerts in the UK !

(Los Angeles, CA) – Exciting plans are underway for gospel singer and multiple award- winning artist Donnie McClurkin to return to London for a special celebration. Twenty years ago the trailblazer made a gutsy decision to do an international live recording on the heels of his gold-selling, self-titled solo debut album, Donnie McClurkin. Despite the naysayers, he went on to record Live in London and More… at the historic Fairfield Hall in Croydon, England in 1999.

Now years later, UK’s #1 radio station Premier Gospel and The New Wine Church located at Gateway House, John Wilson Street in East London will host anniversary concerts on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19. The 20th anniversary concert tickets range from £25-65 and concert goers can check out www.donniemcclurkin.com , www.newwine.co.uk or www.premiergospel.org.uk for more details to secure seats for the big celebration.

“We’re bringing America to England and we’re going to have a wonderful time. This is my way to show my love and appreciation to everyone who made Live in London and More… a classic CD,” says McClurkin.

McClurkins’ sophomore album, Live in London and More… sky-rocketed, launching his music career to new heights, and settling on the Billboard music charts for weeks. The single, “We Fall Down” was a phenomenon right out the gate; it seemed to resonate with listeners outside the church and caught the ear of R&B legend, Stevie Wonder. After inviting himself on stage to sing with McClurkin during a church service in Los Angeles the song took on a life of its’ own.

Kyle Matthews, the songwriter who penned the hit “We Fall Down” recounts, “ The single was added to KISS-FM in New York, WCGI in Chicago and Stevie Wonder’s radio station KJLH in Los Angeles; then something amazing happened: the song began to get 72% more airplay on secular radio than Christian stations. It was in rotation at BET Network and it broke the Billboard Urban Top 40 Charts, lingering in the top 50 for 36 weeks. “

The success of the London recording opened many doors including the opportunity for McClurkin to host his own nationally syndicated radio program, The Donnie McClurkin Show. Thirteen years on the air and still going strong, the show has made history landing the coveted #1 spot at WBLS in New York, Philadelphia and several other cities. To be a #1 inspirational show is virtually unheard of in the radio industry so TDMS defied all odds. The show is syndicated by Westwood One and Gary Bernstein’s Oceanic Tradewinds and produced by T&T Creative. The popular broadcast recently landed in the #4 slot on the Top 10 Syndicated Radio Instagram Influencers Chart. London fans can also hear The Donnie McClurkin Show in Jamaica, Bahamas and on Premier Gospel that reaches over one millions listeners weekly throughout the UK.

“Donnie is an outlier and a tastemaker, his radio show is a big part of our lives in the UK and I think this live recording will announce new gospel sounds to people around the world the same way Donnie introduced the world to a Caribbean sound in 1999,” says Muyiwa Olarewaju.

The singer’s commitment to his ministry and music keeps him traveling the globe. He has received numerous awards, appeared on national talk shows, and made his debut in a featured film; and served as judge for eight seasons on BET Sunday Best before the show’s extended hiatus and recent revamping. The countless accolades and honors continue to accumulate but the singer remains focused on what matters most, sharing the good news with people from every walk of life and bringing hope to a lost world.

For all Donnie McClurkin fans, the place to be this fall is New Wine Church in London, England. From the moment the singer confirmed on social media that the anniversary concerts were actually happening and not a rumor, fans have expressed interest in being a part of the celebration. Additional travel details can be found at www.donniemcclurkin.com.

