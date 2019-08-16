List Of Free Weekend Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

SATURDAY

JOIN US NEXT SAT. AUGUST 17TH WITH NCCU BASKETBALL COACH LEVELLE MOTON AND HOUSTON ROCKETS PRO BASKETBALL PLAYER PJ TUCKER FOR THEIR 10TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY FROM 11AM – 2PM AT THE RALEIGH BOYS CLUB – 605 N. RALEIGH BLVD. FOR FREE HAIRCUTS, SCHOOL SUPPLIES, FREE FOOD, GAMES, LIVE MUSIC AND MORE.

JOIN US AS WE JOIN OUR SISTER STATION HOST BRIAN DAWSON THIS SATURDAY 8/17/19 FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL STARTS IN THE CITY BOOK BAG DRIVE AND COMMUNITY DAY FROM 2-4PM AT THE SALVATION ARMY BOYS & GIRLS CLUB – 810 ALSTON AVE. DURHAM. THERE WILL BE BOUNCE HOUSES, FACE PAINTING, FREE HAIR CUTS FOR KIDS AND BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS.

JOIN US WITH NEW BIRTH AND LOST SHEEP MINISTRIES ON SATURDAY AUG 17TH AT 10AM – 2PM FOR THEIR BACK TO SCHOOL BASH AT NEWKIRK MEMORIAL PARK IN CLINTON WITH MUSIC, FREE FACE PAINTING, FOOD, CLOTHES, BACK PACKS AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES. SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEN OUR ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASES. WORKING WITH PARTNERS TO MAKE SURE OUR CHILDREN ARE PREPARED FOR BACK TO SCHOOL – THE LIGHT 103.9.

8/17/2019

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Community Day 2019

State Street Community Church

1200 S. State Street

** Please come out and enjoy a fun filled day with us at State Street Community Church. We will have various activities including but not limited to, bouncy house, free hair cuts, health clinics, workshops, Zumba, and more. We would love to have you and your family come and support the community with us.

Shayna McLeod

9197586993

Sstancil0911@gmail.com

8/17/2019

Friends and Family Day

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

Morrisville

7:00am-5:00

This is a Community Event all are welcome. There will be free food and Beverage If you are a Vendor please feel free to participate if you have Talent or Choir that would love to show case their Talent please come.

www.shilohmissionarybaptistchurch.org

Jill Farrington

9194690790

SUNDAY

8/18/2019

2019 Homecoming at Faith Missionary Baptist Church

Faith Missionary Baptist Church – 908 Suffolk Blvd Raleigh, NC

3:00:00 PM

On August 10, 2019, Faith Missionary Baptist church will host a Pre- Homecoming Program at 3:00 pm. Elder Mary M Holder will be the keynote preacher.

On August 18, 2019, at 3:00 pm , Faith Missionary Baptist Chuch will observe her 43rd Homecoming Celebration. Rev Dr Kevin Sturdivant, Senior Pastor at Springfield Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC , will be the keynote preacher. Rev Dr G A Jones Jr. Is Pastor at Faith MBC.

contact: Juanita Bright

wwwfaithmissionarybc.org

8/18/2019

Backpack giveaway for ages K-12

St. John AME—Raleigh – 3001 Tryon Rd

http://www.stjohnraleigh.org

10am–2pm

8/18/2019

Immanuel Temple Community Book Bag Drive

Immanuel Temple SDA Church

2102 S. Alston Ave. Durham, NC

1-4pm

Book bag giveaways with school supplies, games, food, health screening, first responders and much more.

Contact: Natalie 9196416865

immanueltemplechurch.com

8/18/2019

Friendship Chapel Baptist Church

10:30:00 AM

237 Friendship Chapel Road

CALLING ALL YOUNG ADULTS!!!

YOU are invited to worship with us for Young Adult Sunday 2019! There will be life-changing worship by our Young Adult Praise Team and a timely message brought forth by Minister Michael Eley Jr. ALL IN 90 MINUTES

Theme: “Humble, Yet Bold”

Attire: Casual (Come As You Are)

We are also excited to welcome Caroline Sullivan for Raleigh Mayor as our special guest!

All are invited to be apart of what God is going to do on this day!

For more information please contact yams@friendship-chapel.org

www.friendship-chapel.org

Dr. Enoch E. Holloway – Senior Pastor

contact: Michael Eley 9195394148

