A new report from Duke University says attending church often can lead to weight gain, particularly among black men.

Research from Duke’s Samuel DuBois Cook Center for Social Equity shows black men who attended church almost daily were almost three times more likely to be obese than those who rarely or never attend.

The study also found that among black Americans, Catholics and Presbyterians were less likely to develop diabetes than Baptists.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: