CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area

New Orleans,US Gulf Coast Prepare For Approaching Isaac

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

 

The Triangle is under a level two threat for severe weather as strong storms mixed with high temperatures bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain .

Areas north of the Virginia border are under a level 3 risk for severe weather, and storms will begin there around 3 p.m.

The system moves southward, hitting Durham County around 5 p.m. and staying in central North Carolina until around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

But Wednesday has a 60 percent chance of rain, and by Thursday evening the Triangle could see more than half an inch of rain.

Source:  WRAL.com

damaging winds , heavy rain , severe weather

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 6 days ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 week ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 week ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 3 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close