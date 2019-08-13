Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area

The Triangle is under a level two threat for severe weather as strong storms mixed with high temperatures bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain .

Areas north of the Virginia border are under a level 3 risk for severe weather, and storms will begin there around 3 p.m.

The system moves southward, hitting Durham County around 5 p.m. and staying in central North Carolina until around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

But Wednesday has a 60 percent chance of rain, and by Thursday evening the Triangle could see more than half an inch of rain.

Source: WRAL.com

