Hill Harper, Makes Life Changing Decision and Adopts a Son

When it’s right, it’s right and for actor and bestselling author Hill Harper the decision to adopt a little boy was right. He actually adopted his son named Pierce 18 months ago, and called it “the biggest blessing of my life.”
During a recent interview, Harper opened up and talked about this decision on becoming a single dad. He even says he was there to cut the cord.
He also said, he was inspired to adopt after participating in an intervention with a very dear friend.
Amazingly only 3% of adoptions are by single fathers each year, so this is pretty major!
Job well done, Mr. Harper.
