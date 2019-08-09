Hill Harper, Makes Life Changing Decision and Adopts a Son

When it’s right, it’s right and for actor and bestselling author Hill Harper the decision to adopt a little boy was right. He actually adopted his son named Pierce 18 months ago, and called it “the biggest blessing of my life.”

During a recent interview, Harper opened up and talked about this decision on becoming a single dad. He even says he was there to cut the cord.

He also said, he was inspired to adopt after participating in an intervention with a very dear friend.

Amazingly only 3% of adoptions are by single fathers each year, so this is pretty major!

Job well done, Mr. Harper.

