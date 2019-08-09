CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hill Harper, Makes Life Changing Decision and Adopts a Son

Arts Advocacy Day 2012 Congressional Arts Kick Off & Press Conference

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

When it’s right, it’s right and for actor and bestselling author Hill Harper the decision to adopt a little boy was right.  He actually adopted his son named Pierce 18 months ago,  and called it “the biggest blessing of my life.”

During a recent interview, Harper opened up and talked about this decision on becoming a single dad.  He even says he was there to cut the cord.

He also said, he was inspired to adopt after participating in an intervention with a very dear friend.

Amazingly only 3% of adoptions are by single fathers each year, so this is pretty major!

Job well done, Mr. Harper.

Hill Harper, Makes Life Changing Decision and Adopts a Son was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 3 days ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 4 days ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 4 days ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 week ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 3 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close