Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.
8/2/2019
Youth Rally Night
Kimberly Waldon
Kwaldon3@gmaul.com
New Home and Durham Missionary Baptist Association
6611 Guess Road
Calling all Youth and Young Adults!
This will be an evening of fellowship, Worship and Word!!!
Featuring Gospel Rap & Guest Preacher Evangelist Quienn Surgeon, Baltimore MD
Wear your favorite t-shirt and jeans
https://www.newhomeanddurhamassociation.com
Join The Light’s Melissa Wade on Saturday (8/3) from 12 – 2pm at Christ Worship Center for Family Festival Day at 4453 Black Bridge Rd. in Hope Mills, NC. There will be free haircuts for the boys, the video game truck, food vendors and they will giveaway over 1000 book bags filled with school supplies…. AND we will celebrate Melissa’s birthday… This Saturday – Aug. 3rd at Christ Worship Center in Hope Mills with The Light 103.9.
|Name of Event:
|Rock the Park Concert & Movie Series
|Event Date:
|8/3
|Event Time:
|6 pm-8 pm
|Venue Name:
|Southern Boundaries Park
|100 3rd Fork Rd,
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Durham Parks and Recreation offers …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Cynthia Booth
|Event Contact Number:
|9195604355
|Event Contact Email:
|suzan.miles@durhamnc.gov
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rock-the-Park-Concert-Movie-Series
|Name of Event:
|Community Fair
|Event Date:
|08/03/2019
|Event Time:
|11-3pm
|Venue Name:
|One Love Christian Church
|1315 Horton Rd
|Durham NC 27704
|Event Description:
|One Love Christian Church and …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Linda Hunt
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)884-7485
|Event Contact Email:
|lindahunt461@gmail.com
8/4/2019
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
404 Dowd Street Durham, NC
4:00 p.m.
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will hold its Annual Scholarship Program on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4pm at the church located on 404 Dowd Street in Durham. Seven students will receive scholarships and Captain Paula Bridges, a former member of Mt. Gilead, and Hillside High School, UNC, and NCCU Law school graduate will be the speaker. Mt. Gilead has awarded over 400 scholarships to its members and is excited to continue the legacy of supporting and celebrating our students and their accomplishments. Please join us for this wonderful occasion.
|Name of Event:
|151st Annual Homecoming
|Event Date:
|08/04/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Venue Name:
|St. John A.M.E. Church of Raleigh
|3001 Tryon Road
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|We at St. John A.M.E. …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Peggy Bledsoe
|Event Contact Number:
|919-412-7387
|Event Contact Email:
|stjohnameraleigh@stjohnraleigh.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.stjohnraleigh.org