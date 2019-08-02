Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

8/2/2019

Youth Rally Night

Kimberly Waldon

Kwaldon3@gmaul.com

New Home and Durham Missionary Baptist Association

6611 Guess Road

Calling all Youth and Young Adults!

This will be an evening of fellowship, Worship and Word!!!

Featuring Gospel Rap & Guest Preacher Evangelist Quienn Surgeon, Baltimore MD

Wear your favorite t-shirt and jeans

https://www.newhomeanddurhamassociation.com

Join The Light’s Melissa Wade on Saturday (8/3) from 12 – 2pm at Christ Worship Center for Family Festival Day at 4453 Black Bridge Rd. in Hope Mills, NC. There will be free haircuts for the boys, the video game truck, food vendors and they will giveaway over 1000 book bags filled with school supplies…. AND we will celebrate Melissa’s birthday… This Saturday – Aug. 3rd at Christ Worship Center in Hope Mills with The Light 103.9.

Name of Event: Rock the Park Concert & Movie Series Event Date: 8/3 Event Time: 6 pm-8 pm Venue Name: Southern Boundaries Park 100 3rd Fork Rd, Durham, NC 27707 Event Description: Durham Parks and Recreation offers … Is this event FREE?: YES Event Contact: Cynthia Booth Event Contact Number: 9195604355 Event Contact Email: suzan.miles@durhamnc.gov Event Web Site: https://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rock-the-Park-Concert-Movie-Series

Name of Event: Community Fair Event Date: 08/03/2019 Event Time: 11-3pm Venue Name: One Love Christian Church 1315 Horton Rd Durham NC 27704 Event Description: One Love Christian Church and … Is this event FREE?: YES Event Contact: Linda Hunt Event Contact Number: (919)884-7485 Event Contact Email: lindahunt461@gmail.com

8/4/2019

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church

404 Dowd Street Durham, NC

4:00 p.m.

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will hold its Annual Scholarship Program on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4pm at the church located on 404 Dowd Street in Durham. Seven students will receive scholarships and Captain Paula Bridges, a former member of Mt. Gilead, and Hillside High School, UNC, and NCCU Law school graduate will be the speaker. Mt. Gilead has awarded over 400 scholarships to its members and is excited to continue the legacy of supporting and celebrating our students and their accomplishments. Please join us for this wonderful occasion.

www.mtgbc.org

Name of Event: 151st Annual Homecoming Event Date: 08/04/2019 Event Time: 3:00pm Venue Name: St. John A.M.E. Church of Raleigh 3001 Tryon Road Raleigh, NC 27603 Event Description: We at St. John A.M.E. … Is this event FREE?: YES Event Contact: Peggy Bledsoe Event Contact Number: 919-412-7387 Event Contact Email: stjohnameraleigh@stjohnraleigh.org Event Web Site: http://www.stjohnraleigh.org

