CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Here’s Your List Of Free Community Events

River Church “Back To School Bash” e

Source: Jerry Smith / Jerry Smith

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

8/2/2019

Youth Rally Night

Kimberly Waldon

Kwaldon3@gmaul.com

New Home and Durham Missionary Baptist Association

6611 Guess Road

Calling all Youth and Young Adults!

This will be an evening of fellowship, Worship and Word!!!

Featuring Gospel Rap & Guest Preacher Evangelist Quienn Surgeon, Baltimore MD

Wear your favorite t-shirt and jeans

https://www.newhomeanddurhamassociation.com

 

Join The Light’s Melissa Wade on Saturday (8/3)  from 12 – 2pm at Christ Worship Center for Family Festival Day at 4453 Black Bridge Rd. in Hope Mills, NC.  There will be free haircuts for the boys, the video game truck, food vendors and they will giveaway over 1000 book bags filled with school supplies…. AND we will celebrate Melissa’s birthday…   This Saturday – Aug. 3rd at Christ Worship Center in Hope Mills with The Light 103.9.

 

 

Name of Event:  Rock the Park Concert & Movie Series
Event Date:  8/3
Event Time:  6 pm-8 pm
Venue Name:  Southern Boundaries Park
100 3rd Fork Rd,
Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  Durham Parks and Recreation offers …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Cynthia Booth
Event Contact Number:  9195604355
Event Contact Email:  suzan.miles@durhamnc.gov
Event Web Site:  https://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rock-the-Park-Concert-Movie-Series

 

 

 

 

Name of Event:  Community Fair
Event Date:  08/03/2019
Event Time:  11-3pm
Venue Name:  One Love Christian Church
1315 Horton Rd
Durham NC 27704
Event Description:  One Love Christian Church and …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Linda Hunt
Event Contact Number:  (919)884-7485
Event Contact Email:  lindahunt461@gmail.com

 

 

 

8/4/2019

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church

404 Dowd Street Durham, NC

4:00 p.m.

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will hold its Annual Scholarship Program on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4pm at the church located on 404 Dowd Street in Durham.  Seven students will receive scholarships and Captain Paula Bridges, a former member of Mt. Gilead, and Hillside High School, UNC, and NCCU Law school graduate will be the speaker.  Mt. Gilead has awarded over 400 scholarships to its members and is excited to continue the legacy of supporting and celebrating our students and their accomplishments.  Please join us for this wonderful occasion.

www.mtgbc.org

 

Name of Event:  151st Annual Homecoming
Event Date:  08/04/2019
Event Time:  3:00pm
Venue Name:  St. John A.M.E. Church of Raleigh
3001 Tryon Road
Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  We at St. John A.M.E. …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Peggy Bledsoe
Event Contact Number:  919-412-7387
Event Contact Email:  stjohnameraleigh@stjohnraleigh.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.stjohnraleigh.org

 

commuity , free community events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 5 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close