Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After They Were Called Racist

Radio One Holiday Toy Drive

Source: Jennifer Hall / Radio One

 Multiple One Dollar Zone stores removed black rag dolls that instruct you to abuse them. The dolls were removed removed from the store shelves after they drew criticism for being racist. The black rag doll called the “Feel Better Doll” has a label that tells people to “slam the doll” against a wall “whenever things don’t go well.”

Angela McKnight a New Jersey legislator said she visited a One Dollar Zone store in Bayonne and found the toy “offensive and disturbing on so many levels.” McKnight said in a Monday statement, “It is clearly made in an inappropriate representation of a black person and instructs people to ‘slam’ and ‘whack’ her,”  “Racism has no place in the world and I will not tolerate it, especially not in this district. When I saw the doll in person, I cringed and was truly disheartened by the thought of a black child being beaten by another child or an adult for pure pleasure. To have a product depict or teach children that it is OK to hit another child, regardless of race, in order to feel good is sick.”

According to One Dollar Zone President Ricky Shah the company immediately pulled the dolls from store shelves after customers voiced concerns about them. Shah said in a statement,  “One Dollar Zone deeply apologizes for this incident.”
One Dollar Zone operates about 30 stores in the Northeast, including in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. See a picture of the doll and read the full story in the link below.
SOURCE: cnn.com
Angela McKnight , Jerry Smith , One Dollar Zone , Ricky Shah

