National
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At The Age Of 75

Disney Wishes

Source: Disney / Courtesy of Disney

Acording to the Walt Disney Company Russi Taylor the voice of Minnie Mouse since the mid 1980s has passed away at the age of 75. Taylor died Friday in Glendale, California. The cause of death was not released. Taylor’s voice for Minnie Mouse  an iconic character was used for more than three decades.

Bob Iger the Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO,said in a statement,  “Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor, “For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Taylor’s family, fans and friends. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cnn.com 

 

Jerry Smith , Russi Taylor , Walt Disney Company

