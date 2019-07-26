Here’s Your List Of Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

The River Health Start & Backpack Giveaway

7/27/19

11am – 2pm

The River Church

4900 Prospectus Dr, Durham, NC 27713

Free school supplies, back pack giveaway, music, food, games, health screenings and more. Free and open to the community!

Name of Event: Praise on the Lawn Event Date: 07/27/2019 Event Time: 5:00pm Venue Name: Uplift Outreach Ministries 832 Smith Level Rd Chapel Hill, NC 27515 Event Description: Praise on the Lawn musical celebration. Singers, Mime, Liturgical dance. Food, fellowship, and fun for all ages. Is this event FREE?: YES Event Contact: Latesha Howard Event Contact Number: (919) 260-9234 Event Contact Email: mypoeticflow@aol.com City: Pittsboro State: NC

Name of Event: 13th Annual Community Day Extravaganza Event Date: 07/27/2019 Event Time: 11:30 am-2:30 pm Venue Name: No Greater Love Christian Church 2101 Angier Avenue Durham, NC 27703 Event Description: Join us for our 13th Annual Community Day Extravaganza on Saturday, July 27th from 11:30 am-2:30 pm. This event is FREE and open to everyone! Free food, live entertainment, fun activities for all ages, moon bounce, face painting, non-profit organization on site-Step Up Ministies, Health Coalition, Russell Pharmacy, Durham’s Partnership for Children, Triangle Literacy, Dress for Success, Fire Department, Texas Roadhouse, Chick-Fila, Clothing giveaway, Prizes and SO MUCH MORE!!!! Is this event FREE?: YES Event Contact: Renita Anderson Event Contact Number: (919) 381-5620 Event Contact Email: nglccgeneral@aol.com Event Web Site: http://www.nogreaterlovechurch.org City: Durham State: NC

Parenting over Pastries: Autism Parent Support Group

7/27/2019

11:00 AM

St. Augustine AME Church

405 E. Stallings St

True Horizons in will be hosting an Autism parent support group at St. Augustine AME Church in Clayton, NC. This free event is open to the public. We are allowing parents to come and share ideas, express concerns, and support each other while supporting our awesome children!

www.truehorizons.org

