Here’s Your List Of Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

The River Health Start & Backpack Giveaway

7/27/19

11am  – 2pm

The River Church

4900 Prospectus Dr, Durham, NC 27713

Free school supplies, back pack giveaway, music, food, games, health screenings and more. Free and open to the community!

 

 

Name of Event:  Praise on the Lawn
Event Date:  07/27/2019
Event Time:  5:00pm
Venue Name:  Uplift Outreach Ministries
832 Smith Level Rd
Chapel Hill, NC 27515
Event Description:  Praise on the Lawn musical celebration. Singers, Mime, Liturgical dance. Food, fellowship, and fun for all ages.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Latesha Howard
Event Contact Number:  (919) 260-9234
Event Contact Email:  mypoeticflow@aol.com
City:  Pittsboro
State:  NC

 

 

Name of Event:  13th Annual Community Day Extravaganza
Event Date:  07/27/2019
Event Time:  11:30 am-2:30 pm
Venue Name:  No Greater Love Christian Church
2101 Angier Avenue
Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Join us for our 13th Annual Community Day Extravaganza on Saturday, July 27th from 11:30 am-2:30 pm. This event is FREE and open to everyone! Free food, live entertainment, fun activities for all ages, moon bounce, face painting, non-profit organization on site-Step Up Ministies, Health Coalition, Russell Pharmacy, Durham’s Partnership for Children, Triangle Literacy, Dress for Success, Fire Department, Texas Roadhouse, Chick-Fila, Clothing giveaway, Prizes and SO MUCH MORE!!!!
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Renita Anderson
Event Contact Number:  (919) 381-5620
Event Contact Email:  nglccgeneral@aol.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.nogreaterlovechurch.org
City:  Durham
State:  NC

 

 

Parenting over Pastries: Autism Parent Support Group

7/27/2019

11:00 AM

St. Augustine AME Church

405 E. Stallings St

True Horizons in will be hosting an Autism parent support group at St. Augustine AME Church in Clayton, NC. This free event is open to the public. We are allowing parents to come and share ideas, express concerns, and support each other while supporting our awesome children!

www.truehorizons.org

 

 

 

 

