Woman Uses Racial Slur In Raleigh Restaurant

Woman at North Hills restaurant uses the N word and says she would say it again.

Nancy Goodman approached Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw at Bonefish Grill, called them rude and complained that they were being too loud.

Goodman’s remarks irritated the women, and Stewart pulled out her cellphone to record Goodman in the restaurant as they expressed their displeasure with her.

“We’re paying for our food just like everyone else, and she told us that we are the rudest people,” Stewart says in the cellphone video.

Goodman is then seen pulling out her own phone and walking around some tables to confront the women.

“I’ve got real good friends who are black, and I love them,” Goodman tells the women.

“We never said anything about color,” Stewart responds.

“You’re too loud,” Goodman says.

“In your opinion,” Shaw replies. “Let me show you my money. It’s just as green as yours.”

“Why are you so stupid (racial slur – N word)?” Goodman tells Shaw as she walks off.

On Wednesday evening, in a post on her Facebook page, Goodman apologized “to my family, friends and other patrons in the bar at North Hills Bonefish.”

“Looking back on it now, I wish I would have asked the waiter to ask management if they would just quiet down,” she said. “Instead, I went off on them, which I shouldn’t have done. But I had had it. It was out of my control to calm down my anxiety.”

Still, she said she knew the slur was offensive and wasn’t sorry she used it.

Bonefish Grill officials are reviewing the incident, according to Elizabeth Watts, a spokeswoman for the restaurant chain’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Read more about the incident at source: WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: