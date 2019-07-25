CLOSE
Raleigh Mans Death Helps 55 People

Lee Dingle was playing with his six children in Oak Island last week when a wave slammed him into the sand, the impact broke his neck and depleted his brain of oxygen and Dingle died from his injuries.

Now the selflessness of him and his wife is making life better for 55 people of whom Dingle’s organs were donated.

Lee’s wife went to social media and wrote:

“While we are grateful Lee’s organs will live on in others, please never use this to try to paint a silver lining around our deep grief. We would rather have him here,” his wife, Shannon Dingle wrote on Twitter. “Being told my dead husband’s organs can help so many because he was so healthy will never be easy to hold.”

Read more at source:  CBS17.com

