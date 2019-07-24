“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Returning To Work After Maternity Leave

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 07.24.19
Mother breastfeeding baby in living room

Source: KidStock / Getty

You just had that beautiful new baby and you never knew you could love someone soooo much!!! But now maternity leave is over and it’s time to “Returning Back to Work after Maternity Leave.”

You’re having separation anxiety… how can you truly trust someone to love your child the way you do?  And that’s only ONE concern.

Listen as Christy Colgen of BCBS of NC gives us sound advice from her profession as well as being a mom of 3 including a 5 month old … so she just went through all of this recently.

Other questions:

How do you manage nursing once you go back to work?   How long should I take for maternity leave?

What are some best practice programs for parents in the workplace?   How do you balance work and life?

Listen to the interview with Melissa Wade in the Water.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

 

Christy Colgan is the Health and Wellness Manager for Blue Cross NC.  She manages the employee health and wellness programs, develops strategies and implements programs to improve the health of employees and their families. Christy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology from East Carolina University in 2007 and her M.B.A. through North Carolina State University in 2013.  Christy is a mother of three boys ages 4, 2 and 5 months and spends her free time with her family and running.

Christy says, I have been fortunate to work at Blue Cross NC since 2008 and have managed our working parent programs since 2015.

