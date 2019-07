Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd anniversary by continuing their birthday tradition of the $1 dozen.

Today (Friday) the doughnut-chain is giving away a dozen doughnuts for $1 in celebration of its birthday. All you have to do, is buy a dozen at regular price.

source: turnto23.com

