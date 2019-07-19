Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan Omar Because Trump Is Too Racist

Meghan McCain, the duchess of Arizona, is having a temper tantrum because her political party is racist that she can’t attack llhan Omar like she wants to. She is even more pissed that Trump’s rant ruined her dinner with her family. Girl, please — imagine how Omar feels, whose life is in danger.
McCain whined on “The View” about Trump’s vile in rally in North Carolina where his cult following chanted “send her back” about Ilhan Omar, “It was really dystopian,” McCain said, for a moment sounding logical. Then she adds, “I was trying to go out to dinner and ignore politics. My family is in town, and came home and saw it on Twitter and then saw it on TV, and look.”She then made it even more about her, “Everyone at this table, and I think, people that watch this show or have ever seen the dumpster fire of my interview with Seth Meyers know I have been one of Ilhan Omar’s most vocal critics regarding Israel, regarding some of her comments I and others interpreted as anti-Semitic. But the problem right now is, you’re taking away my agency to criticize her policy.” If you missed it, Seth Myers dragged McCain all over NBC for her unfair criticisms of Omar.
McCain continued, “You’re making this about race, xenophobia, racism. I think any time you’re hitting in a territory where you’re telling any American citizen of a different color than you, to send them back, I too didn’t think this is something I would see in my country, especially going into 2020.”
The Republican Party has been the party for racists for decades from the Southern Strategy to her own father advocating for the Confederate Flag.
Anyone who remains a Republican is complicit in racism, including her. Watch below:
The heat on “The View” has allegedly been getting worse every day. According to a close source via The Daily Mail, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”
