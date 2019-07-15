Serena Williams Vows To Never Stop Fighting For Equality No Matter What Her Critics Say

Serena Williams lost the Wimbledon final over the weekend to Simona Halep and her critics feel that she should dim her celebrity so she can put all of her energy into tennis. Besides being a 23-time Grand Slam champion, she is also an activist for gender equality and women’s rights. She called out the umpire last year at the U.S Open final after feeling that she was unfairly disciplined over an emotional reaction because she is a woman. When it comes to anything regarding equality, the Compton native will do anything but remain tightlipped.

During a post-game press conference, she was asked about what she thought about critics who thought she should take a break from being a celebrity to focus on her craft. Williams vowed to never do such a thing.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave.”

Former tennis player Billie Jean King feels that the tennis great should put all her other quests to the side so she can focus more on her career. King told the British outlet Metro back in June that she understands that asking Williams to do that is unfair but she feels it would help her make more history.

“She’s got business, a baby, she’s trying to help gender equity, particularly for women of color, she’s actually on the Billie Jean King leadership initiative, she and Venus are both advisors for it. [It makes winning a Slam] much harder. I would like to see her put everything else aside from that. She’s got people working on these things.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Our queen has spoken. Serena Williams must be protected at all costs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0eJy2sTpxq — The Women's Org. (@TheWomensOrg) July 14, 2019

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower 13 photos Launch gallery Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower 1. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019 Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3023626" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams reportedly spent a whopping $200,000 on her friend Meghan Markle’s baby shower. The invite-only, star-studded soiree took place at the Upper East Side hotel The Mark’s penthouse suite. Celebrities like Gayle King, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney (daughter-in-law of the former Prime Minster of Toronto) were in attendance. If that isn’t fancy enough, Markle flew back to her castle in Amal’s private jet. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] According to Gayle, the duchess of Cambridge didn’t go the traditional route and open gifts at the shower. “She wants to do that when [Prince] Harry and her are back together, so I really don’t know what everybody got her,” King revealed on “CBS This Morning.” “I think I got her something very nice.” According to Gayle, despite it’s expensive cost, the shower was extremely intimate. “A good time was had by all, that’s what I’ll say … it was a very, very small private affair and just a very special time for her.” Meghan’s lavish shower featured extravagant floral arrangements by Lewis Miller. Food was prepared by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who has a restaurant, The Mark, in the Upper East Side hotel. Meghan and Serena became friends in 2010.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Serena Williams Vows To Never Stop Fighting For Equality No Matter What Her Critics Say was originally published on getuperica.com