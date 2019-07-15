CLOSE
Le’Andria Johnson Opens Up About Journey To Sobriety

Gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson has the #1 single on the Gospel Charts “Deliver Me” as she is in the midst of being delivered.

Donald Lawrence wrote and produced the song with his friend Le’Andria and he was also instrumental in helping her find help for alcoholism.

Johnson previously opened up about her longtime struggle with substance abuse and frequently appeared on social media, drinking, cursing and speaking against the church.

Since then, Johnson has sat down with Iyanla Vanzant for her show “Iyanla Fix My Life,” back in March.

Most recently, she dished with MadameNoire about what she gained from the therapy session, her rehab stint and what the road to sobriety.

Here’s some of the interview:

MadameNoire: The last time we saw you was on “Iyanla Fix My Life” and I just wanted to know what made you reach out to be on the show?

Le’Andria Johnson: Well I, personally didn’t reach out. Donald Lawrence reached out to Iyanla and my record label followed through with that. I didn’t have a clue that that was going on but I kind of respected the fact that they did that. I was like alright.

How did you feel the process went, with everything that happened?

I felt like the process, in the beginning, I didn’t know where she would be coming from, I didn’t know what kind of energy she would have. But I found out, she didn’t need any thing from me. She was just there to offer support. It kept me interested to see what’s next.

Read more of the interview at source:  EURWEB.com

