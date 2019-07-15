Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King Premiere

6 reads Leave a comment
Two royal couples showed up at “The Lion King” premiere on Sunday.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – meet Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z at the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King.”
Meghan hugged both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Beyoncé congratulated the royals on the birth of their baby Archie, according to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.
Was Meghan out of line? Not just anyone gets a hug from a royal — and etiquette dictates that normal people aren’t supposed to touch royals unless they initiate it first. But clearly Queen Bey and Jay-Z aren’t ordinary people.
Read more at CNN.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours