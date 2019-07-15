CLOSE
National
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King Premiere

Two royal couples showed up at “The Lion King” premiere on Sunday.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex –  meet Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z at the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Meghan hugged both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Beyoncé congratulated the royals on the birth of their baby Archie, according to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.
Jay-Z even threw in some parenting advice for the new parents: “Always find time for yourself.”
Was Meghan out of line?      Not just anyone gets a hug from a royal — and etiquette dictates that normal people aren’t supposed to touch royals unless they initiate it first. But clearly Queen Bey and Jay-Z aren’t ordinary people.
Read more at CNN.com
