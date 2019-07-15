PSALM 126:2 (NIV) Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy.

Then they said among the nations, “The Lord has done great things for them.”

Explanation: So many of us are so richly blessed – if not by physical and financial blessings, then, most definitely by God’s gracious spiritual blessings. The LORD has done great things for us! Let’s praise him with songs of praise and lives full of laughter and joy!

Scripture For The Week “The Lord Has Done Great Things” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 9 hours ago

