Woman Who Licked Ice Cream At Walmart Could Face 20 Years

Scoop of yellow ice cream - studio shot

Source: Getty

A woman in Lufkin, Texas, who  was filmed licking a tub of ice cream and returning it to a grocery store shelf in a viral video last week could serve up to 20 years in prison. They are also wanting to question the guy heard behind the recording edging her to, “Lick it, lick it. Oh, you foul. Put it back, put it back.”

Police said on Wednesday they believed they had identified the suspect after “detectives had obtained surveillance video placing a woman matching the suspect description in the Lufkin store on June 28 around 11 p.m.”

 

Lufkin Police & Fire

on Wednesday

VIRAL BLUE BELL VIDEO INVESTIGATION: Our detectives are working to confirm the identity of the female suspect seen in a viral video of her licking a half-gallon of Blue Bell “Tin Roof” ice cream in a Lufkin Walmart store around 11 p.m. June 28. Once her identity is verified, detectives will proceed with getting a warrant for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product.

As that portion of the investigation continues, detectives are focusing on identifying the male (in the green shirt) behind the camera seen in images of the two entering the store together.

Detectives will continue to work through the holiday on this case.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at639tips.com.

Blue Bell has pulled all half-gallons of “Tin Roof” from Lufkin Walmart shelves.

See the video and read more at CBSnews.com

 

 

 

Blue Bell Ice Cream , Lufkin , Texas

