African Pride Gospel SuperFest Wrapped Live TV Recording Hosted By Wendy Raquel Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 1, 2019) – The 19th Annual African Pride Gospel SuperFest TV spectacular presented by The Cartwright Family Foundation wrapped production in Dayton, Ohio at the $100 million Schuster Performing Arts Center. Hosted by NAACP Image® Award-Winning Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, the star-studded, sold-out celebration of Gospel music is set to air on TV One in August 2019.

“Thanks to the city of Dayton for all of your support to make this year’s event a hit,” said Bobby Cartwright, Jr., executive producer and founder of African Pride Gospel SuperFest. “Thanks to African Pride, all of our sponsors and to the community who rallied around our efforts to help with tornado relief for the city. Our honorees and artists delivered inspiring messages and music; to God be the glory for an amazing evening, and we look forward to a broader audience later this summer when African Pride Gospel SuperFest airs on TV One.”

During the event, Pastor Donnie McClurkin and The Rance Allen Group received the Founder’s Award for Lifetime Achievement for their trailblazing and transformative music and ministries. The evening’s lineup included Deitrick Haddon, LeAndria Johnson, Tye Tribbett, Ricky Dillard & New G, J. Moss, Bri, Tonya Baker, Byron Cage, Isabel Davis, Jonathan Nelson, Demetrius West, 21:03, Ted Winn, Sensere, Zacardi Cortez, Doe Jones and many other “surprise” special guests.

TUNE IN to TV One Sunday, August 25 @ 7:00 PM/ET to see the spectacular show. The show airs in domestic syndication August 26 thru September 30, 2019. Check local listing for dates and times in your area.

