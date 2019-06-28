J Moss Returns With New Single “Victory”

| 06.28.19
26th Annual Stellar Awards - ASCAP Nominees Breakfast Reception

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

It’s been 4 years and now J Moss, yes Pastor J Moss is back with some new music.  Listen in as he talks with Melissa about his latest music that uses the “Sesame Street” theme music with a right now word for the people.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, contemporary gospel singer and producer J. Moss is part of a very talented family of gospel musicians, including his father, Bill (of Bill Moss & the Celestials), and his cousin, part of the group the Clark Sisters.

On March 5, 2017 J Moss and his wife Mel launched Living Waters Church in Detroit.

